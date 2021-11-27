Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 430,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $214.58 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.39 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

