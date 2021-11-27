Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $205.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average of $201.67. The company has a market cap of $178.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

