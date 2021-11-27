Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

