Grupo Santander Begins Coverage on Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Equities research analysts at Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vantage Towers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF remained flat at $$34.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

