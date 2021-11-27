Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.28). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guardant Health.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health has a one year low of $91.19 and a one year high of $181.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,676,327. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.