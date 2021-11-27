GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.04 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $44.43 million and $5.04 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003938 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,771,026 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

