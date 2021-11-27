Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $546.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $554.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

