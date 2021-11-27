Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 52.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.3% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

