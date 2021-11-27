Head to Head Review: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) versus County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.74% 3.54% 0.17% County Bancorp 27.50% 11.73% 1.28%

24.4% of County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $33.37 billion 0.76 $551.73 million $1.27 9.64 County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.11 $5.48 million $3.04 11.71

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 2 7 2 0 2.00 County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.59%. County Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.77, indicating a potential downside of 10.76%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than County Bancorp.

Summary

County Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division. The Investment Bank segment consists of origination and advisory businesses as well as fixed income currency sales and trading. The Private Bank segment comprises the Private Bank Germany, private and commercial business international, and wealth management business units. The Asset Management segment provides investment solutions to individual investors and institutions through the DWS brand. The Capital Release Unit segment covers the equities sales and trading business. The Corporate and Other segment includes revenues, costs, and resources that are held centrally. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrück on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

