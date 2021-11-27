HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.12 ($105.82).

ETR HFG opened at €95.26 ($108.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €46.64 ($53.00) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.54.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

