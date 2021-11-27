Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

