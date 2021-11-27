Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.80

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $14.45. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 46,157 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

