HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,320 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

CVX stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.51. 11,861,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,456,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

