Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:HIHO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 4,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of 220.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Highway as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

