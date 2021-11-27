HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,457 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 450.2% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

