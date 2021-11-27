Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Hochschild Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hochschild Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Panmure Gordon downgraded Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

