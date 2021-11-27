Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

Honda Motor stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Honda Motor stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

