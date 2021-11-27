Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common stock opened at C$7.02 on Friday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$5.61 and a twelve month high of C$7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.81.

