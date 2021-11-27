Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Hubbell has increased its dividend payment by 29.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $193.54. Hubbell has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

