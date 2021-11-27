Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$12.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.87.

HBM opened at C$8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -7.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.42. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

