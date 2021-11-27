Hunter Westbrook Sells 6,225 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HTBI opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

