Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up about 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $12,294,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $183.27 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

