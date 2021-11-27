Huobi BTC 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.61 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $54,189.48 or 1.00190400 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $2.61 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00061256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00102850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.92 or 0.07412047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.11 or 1.00117613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

