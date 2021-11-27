IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBEX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $286.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.45. IBEX has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IBEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in IBEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,407 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.