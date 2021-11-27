ICHI 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $563,140.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. ICHI has a total market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $563,140.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00009101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00064050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00076836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.07405717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.42 or 1.00307863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,820,716 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.