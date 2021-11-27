Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ideagen from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IDEA stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Ideagen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.60. The company has a market capitalization of £635.82 million and a P/E ratio of 830.00.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

