IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

