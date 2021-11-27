IFP Advisors Inc Has $79,000 Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GameStop were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in GameStop by 327.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 34.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock opened at $199.72 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.04 and a beta of -2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

