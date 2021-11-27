IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 56.4% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $32.38 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

