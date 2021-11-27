IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 440 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUEM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

NUEM opened at $32.81 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

