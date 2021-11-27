IFP Advisors Inc Takes $57,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $8,719,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

