IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,509,000 after acquiring an additional 434,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after acquiring an additional 954,481 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFO opened at $127.32 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.24.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

