Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.80.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $234.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.41. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $244.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.