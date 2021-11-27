Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 1,107,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,338. The firm has a market cap of $188.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

