Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after buying an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,527,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.38. 3,169,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,644. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

