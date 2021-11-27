Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Independent Bank worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $243,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of INDB opened at $81.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

