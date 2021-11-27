India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of India Globalization Capital worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 279,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGC opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.13. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,541.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.32%.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

