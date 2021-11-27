Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 177,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 343,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 105,774 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 57,886 shares during the period.

BATS EPRF opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

