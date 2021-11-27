Insider Buying: Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Acquires $133,250.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,121,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.