Insider Buying: Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Acquires $133,250.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Amtech Systems stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.