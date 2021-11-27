Insider Buying: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AON opened at $294.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.