Insider Buying: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AON opened at $294.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25.
AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.