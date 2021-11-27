Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases 47 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell purchased 47 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £126.90 ($165.80).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Paula Bell purchased 43 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £125.13 ($163.48).
- On Friday, September 24th, Paula Bell bought 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($164.07).
Shares of SPT opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 440.64. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.
