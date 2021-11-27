Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases 47 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell purchased 47 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £126.90 ($165.80).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Paula Bell purchased 43 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £125.13 ($163.48).

On Friday, September 24th, Paula Bell bought 42 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($164.07).

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.45) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 440.64. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.50 ($4.47).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

