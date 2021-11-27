Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells $2,458,115.21 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DASH opened at $187.92 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.06.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

