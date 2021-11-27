Insider Selling: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Insider Sells 3,697 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE HI opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.