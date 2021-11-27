Insider Selling: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Insider Sells 3,697 Shares of Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE HI opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

