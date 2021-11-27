Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $429,015.20 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $666.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.13 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.