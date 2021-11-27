Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells $609,617.52 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.16 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.