Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $808,100.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $808,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $825,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

