Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $4,346,737.56 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.