Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $1,010,607.84 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.14 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 109,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 147.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

