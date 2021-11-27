Insight Folios Inc Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.69. 1,890,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,375. The company has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

