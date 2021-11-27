Insight Folios Inc Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Amundi purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,829,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

